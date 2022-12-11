Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: WI Face Tough Task
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in an over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat in the second Test on Saturday
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in an over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat in the second Test on Saturday as the world's top-ranked team zeroed in on another victory to seal the series. After the visitors were dismissed for 214 on day three of the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, in reply to the hosts' 511-7 declared, Australia called time again at 199-6 in their second innings. It left the Caribbean side needing 497 to win, but they meekly surrendered under the lights to the line and length of Boland, in the side in place of an injured Pat Cummins. He removed Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood in six sizzling balls without conceding a run -- two caught and one lbw -- to leave West Indian hopes in tatters. (LIVE SCORECARD)
AUS vs WI Live
No run.
Good length and outside off, Jason Holder shoulders arms at it. A maiden from Mitchell Starc.
Bowls it just outside leg, Jason Holder lets it go.
On a length and just outside off, Jason Holder looks to defend it but misses. Mitchell Starc is getting closer to his second here!
Another one on a length, Jason Holder defends it to short covers.
On a length and outside off, shaping it in. Jason Holder makes a tight leave.
Fuller and outside off, Jason Holder looks to drive it but misses. Close!
Slightly shorter one, on middle. Jason Holder fends it to backward square leg for one.
Another one angling it in, Jason Holder defends it to mid off.
On a length angling it into the batter, Jason Holder blocks it to mid on.