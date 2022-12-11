Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Live: Scott Boland grabbed three wickets in an over to leave a rattled West Indies on 38-4 and facing a heavy defeat in the second Test on Saturday as the world's top-ranked team zeroed in on another victory to seal the series. After the visitors were dismissed for 214 on day three of the pink-ball clash in Adelaide, in reply to the hosts' 511-7 declared, Australia called time again at 199-6 in their second innings. It left the Caribbean side needing 497 to win, but they meekly surrendered under the lights to the line and length of Boland, in the side in place of an injured Pat Cummins. He removed Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood in six sizzling balls without conceding a run -- two caught and one lbw -- to leave West Indian hopes in tatters. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval

