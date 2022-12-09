Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:Australia reduced West Indies at 102/4 at stumps on Day 2 of pink-ball Test against West Indies, at Adelaide Oval. For West Indies, Tagenarine Chanderpaul is standing unbeaten at 47. Michael Neser scalped the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks, while Nathon Lyon dismissed Jermaine Blackwood. Earlier, opted to bat first, Australia declared their innings at 511/7, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne scored 175 and 163, respectively. For Windies, Devon Thomas and Alzarri Joseph have claimed two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval:

