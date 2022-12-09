Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia Look To Bundle Out West Indies On Day 3
AUS vs WI, 2nd Day-Night Test, Day 3 Live: Australia reduced West Indies at 102/4 at stumps on Day 2 of pink-ball Test against West Indies, at Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, Day 3: Australia In Control Over West Indies at the end of Day 2© AFP
Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Updates:Australia reduced West Indies at 102/4 at stumps on Day 2 of pink-ball Test against West Indies, at Adelaide Oval. For West Indies, Tagenarine Chanderpaul is standing unbeaten at 47. Michael Neser scalped the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks, while Nathon Lyon dismissed Jermaine Blackwood. Earlier, opted to bat first, Australia declared their innings at 511/7, with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne scored 175 and 163, respectively. For Windies, Devon Thomas and Alzarri Joseph have claimed two wickets each. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the 2nd Day-Night Test between Australia and West Indies from the Adelaide Oval:
2nd Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 08, 2022
Day 2 | Stumps
AUS
511/7d
WI
102/4 (37.0)
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.76
% chance to win
AUS 80%
Draw 17%
WI 3%
Batsman
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
47* (98)
Anderson Phillip
1 (17)
Bowler
Michael Neser
20/2 (9)
Cameron Green
23/1 (3)
AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live
It is time for the West Indian batters to have a go with the blade now. It will be Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul to open for the visitors. The Australian players stride out to the middle as well. It will be Mitchell Starc to start with the new ball. Here we go...
... SECOND INNINGS ...
Right then. Australia have decided to declare now and will have a bite of the pink ball before the Tea break. Nothing much happened with the blade for Aussies in the second session on Day 2, as they kept losing intervals at regular intervals. Alex Carey was the only one who managed to stay out at the crease and take the score above 500. West Indies though came in with the right intent after the post-Dinner session. They did really well to put a lid on the run rate and frustrate the Australian batters. The onus now is on the batters to remain unscathed in the remaining session before they head back to the pavilion for Tea. Stick around to find out how things pan out.
Fuller, on off, driven to covers. Three dots on the trot to end the over. The signal comes from the pavilion and Mitchell Starc and Carey are running off the field here. Australia declare at 511-7.
Back of a length, outside off. Carey lets it be.
It is full, wide of off. Alex Carey throws the kitchen sink at it but connects with thin air. He is having a go here, with the shadows coming into play now.
FOUR! Alex Carey gets his second boundary of the over and moves into 40s. Joseph goes full, on fourth stump. Alex Carey belts it past mid off. It races away.
Alex Carey stays back to this full delivery and nudges it to short mid-wicket.
FOUR! Incredible shot! It is full, wide of off. Carey leans in and drives it on the up. The ball races through the gap at covers for four runs.
Much fuller, attacking the pads. Starc hangs back and clips it through mid-wicket for two runs.
Loops it up, on off, defended out.
Another single now as this is flicked to mid on.
Loops it up, on middle and leg. Starc flicks it to the left of mid on and crosses. This also brings up 500 for the Aussies.
Full and on off, Starc pushes it out.
On off, blocked out.
Anderson Phillip very nearly gets a wicket here. A length ball, wide of off. Carey decides to play it late and hangs his blade away from his body. The ball takes the outside edge but does not carry to the man at first slip.
A length ball, at 134 clicks, outside off. Carey leans in and times it well. The batters take two before the fielder cuts it out. Carey wanted the third run but was sent back in no time.
FOUR! Up and over! Back of a length, on off. Carey stands tall and heaves it across the line for a boundary at deep mid-wicket. He moves to 30 now.
Much fuller, on middle and leg. Carey whips it to the right of short mid-wicket.
Anderson Phillip comes 'round the wicket and angles a full delivery into the pads. Starc stays inside the crease and glances around the corner for a single.