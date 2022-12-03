Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 Live:Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner look to maintain Australia's dominance over West Indies in the first Test in Perth. On Friday, Pat Cummins bagged his 200th wicket in the format as the hosts bowled out a resolute West Indies and then piled on more runs to stretch their lead to a commanding 344. The visitors were dismissed for 283 in their first innings after the hosts declared at 598 for 4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies straight from Perth

