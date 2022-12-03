Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Hosts Look To Pile Misery On West Indies
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner look to maintain Australia's dominance over West Indies in the first Test in Perth.
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Australia are on top.© AFP
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 4 Live:Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner look to maintain Australia's dominance over West Indies in the first Test in Perth. On Friday, Pat Cummins bagged his 200th wicket in the format as the hosts bowled out a resolute West Indies and then piled on more runs to stretch their lead to a commanding 344. The visitors were dismissed for 283 in their first innings after the hosts declared at 598 for 4 on the back of double centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 4 of the first Test between Australia and West Indies straight from Perth
1st Test, West Indies in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2022, Nov 30, 2022
Day 4 | Morning Session
AUS
598/4d&50/1 (15.2)
WI
283
Perth Stadium, Perth
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.26
% chance to win
AUS 84%
Draw 14%
WI 2%
Batsman
David Warner
22 (41)
Marnus Labuschagne
19* (38)
Bowler
Alzarri Joseph
20/0 (6.2)
Jason Holder
11/0 (4)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS vs WI, 1st Test Live
No run.
FOUR! Nicely helped around. This is short and angling down leg, Labuschagne is able to get inside the line and plays a controlled pull shot to get it into the fine leg fence.
Back of a length and around off, Warner waits on the back foot and cuts kit late down to third man for a single.
Around the top of off and at over 142 clicks, Labuschagnedefends it out from inside his crease.
Goes full now, at 144.6 clicks and angling it into middle and leg. Labuschagne stays solid in defense.
Excellent running! Back of a length and close to the off stump, David Warner stays on the back foot and just bunts it out towards point for a quick single.
On a good length, around middle and leg, Warner stays back and defends it out.
Just a tad shorter and around leg stump, Warner gets caught on the crease as he looks to tuck it away. The ball lobs up after hitting the thigh pads and it is grabbed by the fielder at gully.
Good placement from Labuschagne. This is overpitched on middle, Labuschagne just clips it away through wide mid on and picks up three runs.
Good length again, on off stump and Warner blocks it back onto the deck.
On a good length and around off again, Warner shoulders arms.
Nicely bowled! Nagging length around the off stump and just seaming away from the left-hander. David Warner stays back and has a little dab at it but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Holder pitches it up in that channel around off stump and David Warner makes an assured leave.
Shorter and angling down leg, Labuschagne pulls it off his hips down to fine leg for one more.
Holder starts off with a shortish ball well outside off, Warner reaches out and taps it through the point region for a single.
It will be the experienced Jason Holder (2-1-3-0) to start from the other end.
Easy single. This is pitched up around off, David Warner caresses it towards wide mid off for a run.
Short of a length and over the stumps, Warner pushes back to defend.
Back of a length and over off stump, Warner plays it off the back foot and with soft hands onto the off side.
Goes full now and delivers it outside off, Warner lets it through to the keeper.