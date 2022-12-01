Australia vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith Keep Australia In Driver's Seat vs West Indies
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live: Australia were on 293/2 at stumps on Day 1 against West Indies
Australia vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 Live:Marnus Labuschagne cracked a masterful unbeaten 154 while Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith hit 50s as a dominant Australia took control of the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts reached an ominous 293-2 at stumps on day one following captain Pat Cummins' decision to bat in hot and dry conditions. The total was built off the back of a 142-run stand between Labuschagne and Khawaja, who came together after David Warner was out for five, then an unbeaten 142 with Smith. A focused Labuschagne, who survived chances on 75 and 137, brought up his eighth century in his 29th Test and with the in-form Smith unbeaten on 59 the omens are not good for the visitors, who have failed to win a Test in Australia for 25 years. (LIVE SCORECARD)
AUS vs WI Live
No run.
On a good length again and this time a bit closer to the off stump. Smith goes forward to defend it but the ball seams away a touch and beats the outside edge of his blade.
Good-length delivery, outside off. Smith lets it go.
On the shorter side and on off. Marnus Labuschagne pulls it off the inside half of his blade to deep backward square leg for a single.
On a length and outside off. Marnus Labuschagne lets it go.
FOUR! Oh, just past the stumps! Shortish delivery and outside off. Marnus Labuschagne tries to pull it. However, the ball goes off the inside edge and just past the stumps towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
WIDE! Bowls a fullish and widish delivery way outside off. Marnus Labuschagne leaves it.
Kyle Mayers (11-2-24-1) is into the attack now.
Back of a length, on off at 124.5 kph. Smith blocks it onto the turf. Aussie batters have looked pretty comfortable so far as West Indies have neither got their lines and lengths right nor any great movement off the turf or in air.
Angles a length delivery on middle. Marnus Labuschagne clips it to deep square leg for an easy single.