Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bottom-Table Aussies Eye Redemption
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live updates: Winless in their respective campaigns so far, both teams eye redemption in the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash.
Australia vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: Both teams are without a win so far© AFP
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score:Occupying the bottom spot in the 10-team Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia look to bounce back as they take on Sri Lanka at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Pat Cummins' men suffered defeats in their first two matches and are now desperate to bring their campaign back on track. Lankans, on the other hand, are also yet to open their win account in the quadrennial tournament, having lost both of their matches so far. What's surprising from the results of the two teams so far is that Australia are yet to post a score of 200 or more in the tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have gone past 300 comfortably in their first two matches. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates of Australia vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023 match from Lucknow:
Coming into the World Cup, Australia were labelled as one of the favourites, but the five-time winners have failed to live up to the tag so far. In the two games played, the batters have let the team down, failing to cross 200 on both occasions. The experienced trio of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith will have to put their hands up and pull the team out of this batting crisis. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have done a decent job with the ball, while Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have leaked runs aplenty in the two games. What has made matters worse for them is that they have been lacklustre in the field and will have to convert half chances in this game.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! The 2023 ODI World Cup has lift off with last night's result in Delhi. Afghanistan pulled off one of, if not the greatest, upsets in World Cup history by beating the defending champions and white-ball powerhouse, England. We now shift our focus to Lucknow, where Australia and Sri Lanka square off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. This is going to be a clash between two teams who are yet to get off the mark in the competition, and a loss here for either side will heavily dent their chances of progressing further.
In a tournament that offers nine group-stage matches, leaving ample room for an occasional slip-up, the last situation you'd desire is a disheartening 0-3 record early on. Yet, this is the predicament that looms over either Australia or Sri Lanka as they lock horns in Lucknow, a pivotal clash for both sides, brimming with the weight of retaining their hopes for a spot in the semifinals. The beginning of this tournament has been grueling for both teams, but a victory in this encounter could serve as a beacon of hope, reigniting their ambitions to claim one of the top four positions. Australia, bearing its illustrious World Cup legacy, is grappling with glaring issues that have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Faced with the daunting challenge of taking on the hosts, India, and a surging South Africa at the outset of the competition, Australia have fallen far short of their usually high standards in all three facets of the game. On the flip side, Sri Lanka have managed to amass runs effectively, surpassing the 300-run mark against both South Africa and Pakistan. However, their persistent dilemma has been a propensity to concede runs at an even higher rate - they've relinquished 773 runs in 98.2 overs across two matches at an alarming economy rate of 7.86 runs per over. This imbalance in performance has proved detrimental, even with Kusal Mendis's brilliant century against Pakistan. Adding to Sri Lanka's challenges is the loss of their captain, Dasun Shanaka, who's been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Consequently, the captaincy baton now rests on Kusal Mendis' shoulders. Yet, despite the trial by fire their bowlers have endured, the spinners within the Sri Lankan ranks will harbor aspirations of making a substantial impact against Australia. In an unusual move, Australia made two changes to their lineup after just one match, with the omission of Cameron Green, although this decision had been expected, and the notable exclusion of Alex Carey. Their 14-player squad currently competes without the services of Travis Head, who is yet to join the group. Among those players, Sean Abbott is the sole member yet to feature in the tournament. Of pressing concern is the Australian batting lineup, which is yet to witness a fifty-run contribution from any player. Presently, Australia hold the dubious distinction of possessing the lowest batting average among all the teams in the tournament, standing at 18.80. Furthermore, they've struggled to reach the 200-run milestone in their initial two outings. In their most recent ODI encounters, taking place in mid-2022 during a five-match series, Sri Lanka emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline. Australia made a calculated gamble in their final squad selection by opting not to replace Ashton Agar with a like-for-like player. Although Glenn Maxwell has performed admirably with his part-time off spin, Australia's struggles have been exacerbated by a rare downturn in form for Adam Zampa. Following his impressive performance of 4 for 48 in Bloemfontein, Zampa's fortunes have dwindled, accumulating 7 wickets while conceding 430 runs, bearing an economy rate of 7.41 across six games. On a contrasting note, Kusal Mendis' form is nothing short of spectacular. When including his warm-up innings against Afghanistan, he's compiled an impressive 356 runs in his last three innings. This tally features a career-best 122 off 77 balls against Pakistan in ODIs. Nonetheless, a critical question lingers over whether Mendis can sustain his fluid, aggressive style amidst the added responsibilities of captaincy and perhaps the burdensome role of wicketkeeping. He boasts a commendable one-day record against Australia, with an average of 50.33 from 11 innings. As for the playing surface at the Ekana Stadium, it has displayed an evolving character throughout the matches, offering a degree of difficulty as the game progresses. During the Australia vs. South Africa encounter, the pitch exhibited traits favorable to the quick bowlers in the latter stages. These conditions might influence the captain winning the toss in their decision-making regarding batting or bowling. Interestingly, Pat Cummins and Dasun Shanaka, prior to his injury, had both secured the toss on different occasions and made different choices each time, with their teams suffering defeat on both occasions. Therefore, the captains may opt to leave this pivotal decision to fate. Adding to the equation is the expectation of another scorching day in Lucknow, further increasing the challenges for the competing teams.