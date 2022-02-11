Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Score: Josh Inglis Makes Debut As Australia Face Sri Lanka
AUS vs SL, 1st T20I Live Updates: Following the departure of Justin Langer as head coach, Australia look to make a fresh start as they host Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
AUS vs SL, 1st T20I Live Updates: Following the departure of Justin Langer as head coach, Australia look to make a fresh start as they host Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). On the eve of the first T20I, Australia skipper Aaron Finch confirmed that the England-born wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will make his international debut against Sri Lanka at the SCG. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be motivated after their ODI series win against Zimbabwe last month. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head*, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa *unavailable for first three matches
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando
AUS vs SL, 1st T20I Live Updates
The Lankans head DownUnder to face the Australians in a 5-game T20I series with the first game being played at Sydney. The Lankans will look at these five games as a good chance to prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will also be played in Australia. Yes, that is still a long way away but they can get a fair idea of how the conditions are and also get an idea about what XI can be dished out in such conditions. The visitors have had forgetful moments in recent times in the white ball format but are a side on the up now. They were eliminated in the group stage in the recently concluded T20 World Cup but impressed one and many with the cricket they played. They though have not played any T20I cricket after the grand tournament but did play an ODI series against Zimbabwe in the near past which they managed to win. They will head into this series with confident but are up against an Australia side who can't do anything wrong at the moment at least on the field of cricket. After winning the T20 World Cup for the very first, they managed to retain the Ashes in some style. They are overwhelming favorites to win this series. The hosts have already announced their XI and there is a debutant in it, Josh Inglis, has been confirmed to be making his debut in place of Marsh and will slot into the middle order. Also, the likes of Ben McDermott will return after having a Big Bash to remember, it is the the position at the top where the enjoyed most of his success so he will be replacing Warner. The others are more or less the same who feature regularly for the Aussies but they will be without their World Cup heroes but are still a strong, strong unit. The Lankans too have recalled the likes of Kusal Mendis (who tested positive and will not be available for the first T20I) and Danushka Gunathilaka. Also, their go-to man, Wanindu Hasaranga returns after missing the last series. Will the Lankans stick to their strength and play a spin heavy attack or will they change their tactics? We will find out. This is a series you would not want to miss as we have seen the Lankans win games from unbelievable situations in this part so they can't be counted out irrespective of how strong the Aussies are in their own turf.