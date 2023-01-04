Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live: South Africa strike bowler Anrich Nortje claimed the key wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on the opening day to prise Australia's grip on the third Test in Sydney
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live: South African players celebrate.© AFP
Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 2 Live: South Africa strike bowler Anrich Nortje claimed the key wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday to prise Australia's grip on the third Test in Sydney as rain plagued the opening day. Nortje was the Proteas' star man as he removed Warner cheaply for 10 and late in the day denied Labuschagne (79) his 11th Test hundred. As bad light and rain conspired to prematurely end the first day, Australia were 147 for two with Usman Khawaja, who averages 98 in Sydney Tests, unbeaten on 54 and Steven Smith yet to score. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 3rd Test Match between Australia and South Africa straight from Sydney Cricket Ground
3rd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Jan 04, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
147/2 (47.0)
SA
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.13
% chance to win
AUS 61%
Draw 30%
SA 9%
Batsman
Bowler
Anrich Nortje
26/2 (11)
Marco Jansen
23/0 (10)
South Africa on the other hand haven't done anything wrong. They bowled well but the host negotiated it well. Anrich Nortje bowled with intent and claimed both wickets. There isn't much to differentiate between both teams at this point with half of the day cleaned up due to bad light. Day 2 will start half an hour earlier at 0430 IST (1100 GMT, the previous day). Do join us for the build up as well. Cheers!
That will be Stumps on Day 1. It was inevitable. The light was not good enough to resume. So, we feel Australia will be happy in the end. Although they lost Marnus Labuschagne on the last ball, they dominated the day. Australia won the toss and made a good decision to bat first. They lost Warner early but the pair of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja added 135-runs to steady things and take full control before bad light came into play.
Update - 1137 IST (0607 GMT) - Steven Smith walks out. However, has to walk off along with other players due to BAD LIGHT. It's that kind of day. The umpires are expecting some rain as the covers are coming on as well. It has started to rain.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Anrich Nortje gets the second wicket! The 135-run stand is broken! The break helps South Africa to find the breakthrough. This is serious pace from Nortje! Short of a length, angling around off before nipping away. Labuschagne gets on his toes as he tries to defend on the leg side with soft hands but the ball touches the shoulder of the bat and goes straight in the mitts of Kyle Verreynne. A fine innings from Marnus Labuschagne comes to an end.
A length ball, slanting around off. Labuschagne again makes a block.
On middle, Labuschagne again blocks.
Tad short and on middle. Labuschagne blocks it soldily.
Three runs now! Length ball, outside off. Usman Khawaja dabs it wide of third man for three more.
Bowls from around the wicket! Length and on off. Usman Khawaja hops and blocks.
Shorter and on the hips, Labuschagne tickles it to fine leg for a brace.