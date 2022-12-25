AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia face South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts lead the series 1-0, following their comprehensive win in the series opener in Brisbane last week. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that seamer Scott Boland will play the Boxing-Day Test ahead of an "underdone" Josh Hazlewood, while South Africa suggested they could shake up their batting line up. Boland replaced injured fast bowler Hazlewood in the opening Test at Brisbane and was a key performer with his red-hot form making him virtually undroppable. (Live Scorecard)

