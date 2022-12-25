Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates
AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia face South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Australia face South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at MCG.© AFP
AUS vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Australia face South Africa in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The hosts lead the series 1-0, following their comprehensive win in the series opener in Brisbane last week. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that seamer Scott Boland will play the Boxing-Day Test ahead of an "underdone" Josh Hazlewood, while South Africa suggested they could shake up their batting line up. Boland replaced injured fast bowler Hazlewood in the opening Test at Brisbane and was a key performer with his red-hot form making him virtually undroppable. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 26, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
SA
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
It is that time of the year once again and Boxing Day is here. As is the tradition, the Boxing Day Test match is also here as Australia take on South Africa in the 2nd match of the three-match series at the M.C.G. in Melbourne. The hosts won the first match of the series by 6 wickets as a total of 34 wickets fell inside just two days and a lot was made of the vicious Gabba pitch. The Aussies were brilliant with the ball as everyone chipped in but it was the skipper, Pat Cummins who starred with a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Apart from him, Travis Head probably played out of his skin to put on a tremendous batting display on such a difficult track but the hosts will need more from their batters. David Warner will be playing his 100th Test match and would be desperate to break his lean patch. He isn't far away from bringing up 8000 runs in Test cricket as well. As for the Proteas, their batting can be described as abysmal in the first game with only Temba Bavuma showing a bit of consistency in both innings. The likes of Kyle Verreynne and Khaya Zondo did play well but they need more from their skipper, Dean Elgar up top. Kagiso Rabada might not be having a stellar time in white-ball cricket but with his 8 wickets in the game, he showed just how magnificent he is with the red cherry in hand. The visitors do have the bowling line up to challenge the star-studded Australian batting order but if their batters don't put runs on the board then it doesn't even matter. A match that is highly significant in terms of this series but also in the World Test Championship final race. A win here for either side will strengthen their spot in the top two. Australia have an opportunity of sealing the series but South Africa will be eager to prove their worth as well. Who are you backing?