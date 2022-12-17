Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Australia will take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test Live: Australia take on Proteas© AFP
Australia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates:Australia take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. This will be an interesting series as the Proteas are touring Australia for the first time after the infamous 'Sandpapergate' incident of 2018. Notably, Australia have lost only one match out of their last 12 Tests while South Africa have faced defeats in four Tests out of 12. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the 1st Test Match between Australia vs South Africa straight from The Gabba, Brisbane:
1st Test, South Africa in Australia, 3 Test Series, 2022/23, Dec 17, 2022
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
SA
The Gabba, Brisbane
% chance to win
AUS 56%
Draw 19%
SA 25%
AUS vs SA, 1st Test Live
The Test cricket season is well and truly on, and we are heading into another cracker of a series where Australia will be hosting South Africa for three Tests. The first Test will be played at Gabba, which is like a fortress for the Aussies as they have only lost one Test there in over 34 years. Australia are on top of the World Test Championship table, and they have widened the gap with a dominating 2-0 win over the Windies recently. The Proteas are currently sitting below the Aussies in second position, and they will want to leave behind the teams below them and stay in contention to play in the WTC finals. The records are also a bit in favour of the visiting side, as they haven't lost a Test series against Australia since 2008. The last time these two sides met in the longest format, South Africa registered a huge win by 492 runs, but that was in 2018 and against a depleted Australian side. They will want to extend their good record, but for that, they have to play their best cricket. Their skipper, Dean Elgar, will lead them from the front as he is their highest scorer in Tests this year with 546 runs in 9 matches, and other quality batters like Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Sarel Erwee are there to support him, but it is not going to be easy against this Australian bowling attack. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will hold the key in their bowling department as they are the top two wicket takers for them this year in this format, while Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi complete a decent bowling attack that will be looking to exploit the conditions in their favour. Australia, on the other hand, looks like a formidable force. Usman Khawaja is their leading run-scorer this year with 1066 runs in nine matches, which includes four hundreds and five fifties. They also have the No. 1 Test batter in their side, Marnus Labuschagne, while Travis Head, David Warner, and Steven Smith wrap up a really strong batting unit. In their bowling attack, the duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have been in terrific form, ripping through batters with ease, but they will miss their third partner, Josh Hazlewood. However, it is not that big of a worry as Scott Boland could fill in his shoes and have an instant impact. They also have the option of Lance Morris, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the country. Last but not least, they have the experience of Nathan Lyon, who can come alive in crunch situations with his spin bowling. The pitch at Gabba is a pacer-friendly one as they get good bounce and swing, while the batters can also trust the bounce and play their shots. It is going to be a good battle between bat and ball. The Aussies really look like a dangerous team, and they will want to continue their winning momentum and also break unbeaten record of the Proteas against them. South Africa will be hoping they can create history too and get the crucial WTC points. Let's see who comes out on top.