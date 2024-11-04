Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI Live Streaming: After a morale-boosting victory against England in the final two Tests of the series, Pakistan gear up for the Australian adventure Down Under. The tourists had announced their playing XI a day in advance, with Babar Azam making a return to the team after being left out of the last two matches against England. The series also marks the beginning of the Mohammad Rizwan era for Pakistan, after the wicket-keeper batter was named as the team's new limited-overs captain. Australia, meanwhile, won the toss and opted to field first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch:

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played on Monday, November 4

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match be played?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will start at 09:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of England vs Australia 1st T20I?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar