Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was left frustrated as he was adjudged out in a rather controversial fashion during Day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. The incident happened in the 61st over of Pakistan's 317-run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Friday. With Pakistan cruising at 219/5 and only 98 runs needed to level the series, Australia captain Pat Cummins bowled a short-pitched delivery which eluded Rizwan's bat. While the on-field umpire dismissed Australia's appeal for a possible caught behind, Cummins decided to take the third umpire's help.

The third umpire, Richard Illingworth, took his time and watched the incident multiple times throught different camera angles.

While the hotspot technology wasn't able to confirm the presence of an edge, Illingworth turned to the Snickometer, which confirmed that the ball had brushed Rizwan's wristband.

As the on-field umpire's decision was overturned, Rizwan decided to confront the umpire and vented his frustration over the dramatic turn of events.

Wicket 250 for Pat Cummins!



Coming back to the match, Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 in the match to earn Australia a nail-biting 79-run win in the second Test and clinch the series.

Set 317 for victory, the visitors put up a stellar fight as they chased their first Test triumph in Australia since 1995.

But they were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for 18 runs.

Australian skipper Cummins was the chief destroyer, taking 5-49 to go with his first innings 5-48 -- only the second 10-wicket haul of his Test career.

Mitchell Starc chipped in with 4-55 as the tail collapsed after Shan Masood (60), Agha Salman (50) and Babar Azam (41) gave them a fighting chance.

It was always going to be a tough task, with the highest-ever successful fourth innings run chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the 332-7 England managed in 1928, with no other team getting past 300.

(With AFP Inputs)