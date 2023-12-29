Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score Updates
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Resuming at 187/6 on Friday, Australia will aim to extend their lead over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test.
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Resuming at 187/6 on Friday, Australia will aim to extend their lead over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test on Day 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The side that leads by lead by 241 runs will be banking on set batter Alex Carey to take the innings forward. After scoring 318 in their first innings, Australia had bundled out Pakistan for 264, taking a lead of 54 runs. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Benaud-Qadir Trophy, 2023, Dec 26, 2023
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
318&187/6 (62.3)
PAK
264
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.99
Batsman
Alex Carey
16 (42)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
58/3 (18.3)
Agha Salman
9/0 (3)
AUS vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4 Live
Pakistan's fielding was again the thing which let them down! Had they hung onto their chances, they could have well been in the ascendancy over here. However, credit to their bowlers for the way they have bowled. The likes of Mir Hamza and Shaheen Afridi were absolutely brilliant. Both have three each but they will be disappointed with how the rest performed. They would have expected a lot better from the likes of Hasan Ali and Aamer Jamal! Pakistan though will know a couple of wickets early on Day 4 and they are on top in this game. Australia on the other hand, will hope Carey along with the lower-order can take them to over the 300-run mark which won't be an easy chase. The first session on Day 4 will be quite important. Do join us 0430 IST (2330 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!
What a day of Test cricket! Absolutely brilliant. Have to say, in the end, that wicket of Steven Smith means, the game is quite evenly poised at the moment. However, Australia will be pretty pleased with how they have recovered. They were 16 for 4 at one stage but then it was the Marsh and Smith show. Both joined hands and scored over 150. Marsh was the aggressor whereas Smith played how he usually does. The two bailed Australia out of trouble before Marsh fell. Once he fell, run-scoring was tough. Smith and Carey went along at a very slow pace. They were probably just looking to survive the day and it seemed like the Aussies would enter Day 4 with this pair intact but it was Smith who fell right towards the end.
OUT! TAKEN! Shaheen Afridi gets the big fish! If there is one wicket Pakistan would have wanted before Stumps, it is Steven Smith and Shaheen Afridi gets him. Steven Smith can't believe it. He is distraught. He worked so hard for that fifty but falls immediately after getting to it. It is short and around off, it gets big on Smith who looks to fend it. It hits the shoulder and lobs towards gully. Agha Salman takes an easy catch. Smith walks back and so do the other players. THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 3!
Another short one on middle, Steven Smith ducks under it.
Shorter and around off, Steven Smith stands tall and defends.
Shorter and around off, Alex Carey pushes it to covers.
On middle, Alex Carey defends it nicely.
FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Fuller and around off, Alex Carey shows the full face of the bat and hits it past mid off. This one races away to the fence.
Angled into the pads. Carey looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Tossed up on middle, this is played to cover.
Angled into the pads, Alex Carey looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad.
Angled into the off pole again, Steven Smith keeps it out nicely.
Another one on a length and around off, Smith is solid in defense.
Around off and on a length. Smith plays it back to the bowler.
Angled into the pads, Alex Carey works it down towards fine leg for one.
Another one on a length and around off, Carey blocks.
Good length and around off, Carey pushes it to covers.
On the stumps, this is played back to the bowler.
Fuller and on off, Carey pushes it towards mid off and takes one.
On middle, blocked.