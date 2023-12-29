Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 4 Live Updates: Resuming at 187/6 on Friday, Australia will aim to extend their lead over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test on Day 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The side that leads by lead by 241 runs will be banking on set batter Alex Carey to take the innings forward. After scoring 318 in their first innings, Australia had bundled out Pakistan for 264, taking a lead of 54 runs. (Live Scorecard)