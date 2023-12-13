Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates And Live Cricket Score
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Under new captain Shan Masood, Pakistan would want to make a great start against Australia
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live: Shan Masood with Pat Cummins© Twitter
Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Australia take on Pakistan on the first day of the first Test of a three-match series in Perth on Thursday. The last time 'Men in Green' stood victorious against the 'Kangaroos' in Australia was way back in 1995. Since then they have lost 14 Tests in a row on Australian soil. However, the newly crowned Pakistan skipper isn't too bothered about Pakistan's history and just wants his team to focus on the process. Pakistan will walk into the Optus Stadium as the World Test Championship table toppers and their position will depend on the results of the next three games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The Australian cricketing summer is underway with the Big Bash League in full swing but it is now time to get back to the toughest format of the game - Test cricket. Pakistan are the touring party this time around and Australia will face them in the 1st Test at the Perth Stadium in Perth. Since the turn of the 21st century, Pakistan have played 14 Test matches against Australia down under and have lost every single one of them. Given the fact that the hosts are coming off a stellar Cricket World Cup winning campaign from India and most of the players who played in the World Cup will feature in this Test series, it will only be an even more daunting task for Pakistan. However, all is not lost for the touring side as they have a few individuals who can step up and make a name for themselves against the mighty Aussies in their own backyard. The first name is definitely that of Shaheen Afridi who will prove to be a handful given the nature of the surface in Perth. The second name is that of former skipper Babar Azam who stepped down from the post after Pakistan failed to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals and without the added pressure of captaincy, we might just see Babar get back to his best at a place where he hasn't had a good run. Shan Masood will lead the side and will have his work cut out with Naseem Shah still unavailable for selection and their main spinner, Nauman Ali being a left-arm orthodox spinner, which is not a big help given the number of left-handers in the Australian side. Australia on the other hand will have a full-strength team available for this contest and skipper Pat Cummins will be looking to add to his growing reputation with a win in the 1st Test match. David Warner will be under the scanner for the whole of the series as he has decided to retire from the format after the final Test of the series in his hometown of Sydney but before he retires, he will look to play a few memorable knocks. Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne all provide great stability to the batting lineup but it will be Travis Head who could prove to be a real headache for the opposition as he is enjoying a purple patch regardless of the format of the game. Josh Hazlewood has an impressive record against Babar Azam in Test matches played in Australia and Nathan Lyon as usual will be the key for Australia whenever they need a breakthrough. All in all, everything is stacked up against Pakistan but that is when they tend to shine and we could end up seeing a memorable encounter. Which side are you backing?