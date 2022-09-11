Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand Opt To Bowl In Aaron Finch's Final ODI
Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live: Eyes on Aaron Finch as he plays his final ODI
Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Australia will look to register a series sweep over New Zealand when they take the field for the third and final ODI. On Saturday, skipper Aaron Finch had announced that he would be retiring from the format after the final ODI against New Zealand so Australia would look to send him out on a high. Australia already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after having won the first two ODIs. Finch has himself had a series to forget as he was dismissed cheaply so he would look to go out on a high. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
TOSS - Aaron Finch walks out for a toss in an ODI game for the last time and is joined by Kane Williamson. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of New Zealand. They have elected to BOWL first.
New Zealand on the other hand have been not convincing at all with their batting. Their bowling has been good with Trent Boult and Matt Henry both firing. Their batters need to step up big time to get a win here. It will be interesting to see whether Finn Allen or Glenn Phillips get a game here. They had lost just one of their 10 games in 2022 beofre this series and they two losses here has dropped them from the top spot in the ICC rankings. They will need contributions from both units to end their 13-year-long wait to defeat Australia on their home soil. Can they do it? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.