Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the third and final ODI on Sunday. Australia will look to register a series sweep over New Zealand when they take the field for the third and final ODI. On Saturday, skipper Aaron Finch had announced that he would be retiring from the format after the final ODI against New Zealand so Australia would look to send him out on a high. Australia already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after having won the first two ODIs. Finch has himself had a series to forget as he was dismissed cheaply so he would look to go out on a high. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Here are the Live Updates from 3rd ODI between Australia and New Zealand straight from Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns