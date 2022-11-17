Australia vs England, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Dawid Malan Hits Fifty As England Eye Strong Total vs Australia
Australia vs England, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Australian pacers have made early inroads against England at the Adelaide Oval after captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl in the first ODI
Australia vs England, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Australian pacers have made early inroads against England at the Adelaide Oval after captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl in the first ODI. Cummins struck twice while Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis have bagged a wicket each so far. Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted on Wednesday that Australia have a point to prove after their failure at the T20 World Cup, with champions England in their sights in a one-day series this week. Australia went into the World Cup as defending champions but failed to go beyond the group phase, in contrast to Jos Buttler's men who powered to the title with a gripping win against Pakistan on Sunday. They face England in three one-dayers, starting in Adelaide before moving to Sydney on Saturday and then Melbourne three days later, the scene of England's five-wicket victory over Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone
AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI, Live
1 run.
Very full now, outside off. Malan strokes it to deep cover for one.
Full and outside off, driven to point.
Zampa serves it slow and around middle. Malan checks his shot as he pushes on the up to mid off.
Shorter and outside off. Dawson plays it to deep point for one.
Tossed up on middle. Dawson defends on the front foot.
Slanting on the pads. Dawson flicks it to square leg for one. 12 runs off the over.
Length and outside off. Blocked out.
Goes short now on middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for one.
SIX! Malan changing gears now! Cummins again goes full, around middle. Malan gets across and slog-sweeps it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. It was a slower ball as well but Malan picked it up really well.
FOUR! Beautiful shot! Cummins pitches it up, outside off. Malan drives it crisply through covers and it races into the fence.
Short of a length and outside off at 132.2 clicks. Malan looks to punch but misses.
Slides one on the pads. Dawson pushes it to mid-wicket.
Too full from Zampa, around off. Malan drives it past the cover fielder for a single.
Flatter and outside off. Dawson knocks it through covers for one more.
FIFTY FOR MALAN! A good innings from him. Much needed one and need to play a big one here! Fuller and outside off, Malan drives it to deep cover for a single.
Full and on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
Tossed up on middle, spins in. Dawson sweeps it to fine leg for three runs. It came off the bat, Zampa's appeal was denied straightaway.
Excellent fielding! Fuller and on off, Malan strokes it firmly to the right of Smith. He gets down quickly and stops it.
Good length and on off, defended.