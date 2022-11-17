Australia vs England, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Australian pacers have made early inroads against England at the Adelaide Oval after captain Pat Cummins elected to bowl in the first ODI. Cummins struck twice while Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis have bagged a wicket each so far. Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted on Wednesday that Australia have a point to prove after their failure at the T20 World Cup, with champions England in their sights in a one-day series this week. Australia went into the World Cup as defending champions but failed to go beyond the group phase, in contrast to Jos Buttler's men who powered to the title with a gripping win against Pakistan on Sunday. They face England in three one-dayers, starting in Adelaide before moving to Sydney on Saturday and then Melbourne three days later, the scene of England's five-wicket victory over Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

