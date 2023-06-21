The World Test Championship final turned out to be a nightmare for Team India as they faced a 209-run defeat against Australia. In the chase of 444, the Rohit Sharma-led side was bundled out for 234 after Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland took four and three wickets respectively. Not only the bowlers but their batters too made vital contributions to the team's victory. Travis Head and Steve Smith brought up their respective hundreds and comfortably dominated the Indian bowlers. Apart from them, there was another player who also utterly impressed everyone and he was wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Carey played a brilliant knock of 48 and 66* in the WTC final and gave Australia an upper hand in the game. Speaking about his performance, the 31-year-old cricketer gave credit to Smith and India star Virat Kohli for their advice, which eventually helped him in putting up a good show.

In a recent interview with Cricket.com.au, Carey stated that both the senior players had advised him to not to play a reverse sweep shot recklessly. "When you have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith saying, 'what are you doing that for?', you probably listen to them," said Carey.

Notably, the Australia wicketkeeper was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 48 while he was trying to play a reverse sweep shot during the first innings of the WTC final.

"There was no need to play that at The Oval in the first innings," Carey had said after his dismissal.

Advertisement

Australia were clearly the better team on all fronts while India had only themselves to blame for yet another loss in a global event. India's last ICC title came way back in 2013 and it was their second successive defeat in the WTC final, having gone down against New Zealand two years ago.

India's first assignment for the 2023-25 WTC cycle will start next month in West Indies, where they will play two Tests.

(With PTI Inputs)