Though Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith have been left out of Australia's T20I series in Bangladesh, chief selector George Bailey has insisted the trio have ‘not been dropped' and remain in contention for future assignments in the shortest format. The trio, along with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, were notable absentees from the 16‑member squad announced for the three‑match T20I series to be played in Dhaka on June 17, 19 and 21. Cummins and Hazlewood have been rested with a heavy Test calendar in mind, while Maxwell, Stoinis and Smith were omitted as selectors opted to assess other options following Australia's disappointing Men's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

"It's not the end of the road. I wouldn't call it dropped per se, but I understand that they're not within the squad. But certainly, just given where we are in the cycle of T20s and on the back of our World Cup result, it's a good opportunity, I think, to have a look at some different players.

“I'm not taking away the fact that every time that we take a team or squad away, the expectation and our expectation is that we will win and those players will perform. So it's a really important period of time, I think, for that T20 group to actually start to develop some different players in different roles across that. But that's not to say that it might be the last we've seen of those three," Bailey told reporters on Monday.

Maxwell, 37, has struggled for runs in recent T20Is, while Stoinis remains active on the franchise circuit and has impressed in IPL 2026 for Punjab Kings. Smith, who turns 37 next month, has previously expressed his desire to represent Australia at the 2028 LA Olympics and continues to feature prominently in franchise leagues, including the PSL and upcoming MLC.

A standout PSL campaign has paved the way for Aaron Hardie's return to the T20I side, while spin‑bowling allrounder Joel Davies is set for his maiden international series for Australia. "I think there's a high degree of talent there (in Davies). Starting to see the fruits of that in some white-ball performances for New South Wales and through the Big Bash this year.

“He's a left-arm spinner as well and we've spoken at length about the importance of that and development of that throughout the country and hopefully we get to see a little bit of that as well," added Bailey.

Bailey, Australia's former white-ball captain, has brushed aside concerns that leading Australian players could reject national contracts, though he acknowledged that the growing lure of franchise cricket has created some tension.

"I've seen a few reports on it and I actually think that's pretty normal for this time of year. One of the things that's important to understand is that we offer our contracts up at the end of April. The key reason for that is to unlock the state contracting process and allow states to go forward with certainty, knowing who they have on national contracts and then what space that allows … for their state players.

"But the actual contract doesn't kick in until the first of July. So I think it's pretty normal at this time of year that agents are out spruiking trying to get the best deal that they can for their for their clients. I don't think that's been any different to any other year.

"But there's no doubt we acknowledge that it's a changing landscape. Players do have options. It's an exciting time to be a player and we're constantly trying to strike that balance," he explained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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