Josh Hazlewood led the charge for Australia with figures of 5 for 43 as West Indies suffered a dramatic collapse, losing all 10 wickets in the final session on Day 3 to hand Australia a 159-run victory in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Nathan Lyon claimed the final two wickets off successive deliveries in what turned out to be the day's last over, sealing a dominant win with two days to spare and giving Australia a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Australia opener Travis Head was declared the Player of the Match (PoTM). He scored 59 and 61 across the two innings in the match.

The PoTM award saw Head racing to a massive milestone.

He became the first-ever player to win 10 PoTM awards in World Test Championship.