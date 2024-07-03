Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 as the tournament's brand ambassador. The 2024 edition of the LPL will run from July 1 to 21. Clarke joined the list of LPL brand ambassadors, which included cricket legends like Vivian Richards, Wasim Akram and Sanath Jayasuriya in previous editions. Clarke had a glittering international career that spanned more than a decade. The former Aussie skipper scored 8643 runs in 115 Tests, including 28 centuries, and 7981 runs in 245 ODIs, capping it all by leading his nation to the 2015 World Cup trophy on home soil.

The 43-year-old said he was thrilled to be part of the LPL again and return to Sri Lanka.

"It's an honour to be in Sri Lanka for the LPL and I have very fond memories here as one of my first Australian tours was an Under-19 World Cup in this country. I loved it as a player and now have the opportunity to be a brand ambassador for a wonderful tournament, so, I am excited to see some young faces who can be the face of Sri Lankan cricket in the coming time. This tournament is very important as it will help grow Sri Lankan cricket as well," Clarke was quoted in a release from LPL as saying.

Across three weeks of action in the LPL, the five franchises -- Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Kings and Kandy -- will take on each other twice at three iconic venues in Colombo, Dambulla and Kandy, to be followed by the playoffs.

