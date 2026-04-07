Australian opening batter David Warner, who is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, has been charged with drink-driving following an incident in Maroubra, Sydney, on Tuesday. It has been reported by Australian media that the 39-year-old was pulled over by New South Wales Police during a random breath test. Reports indicate that Warner attempted to stop and park his vehicle shortly before reaching the testing site, prompting officers to approach the stationary car. After being subjected to a roadside test, he was found to have consumed alcohol above the acceptable limit.

At the station, Warner reportedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.104, more than double the legal limit in Australia. He was subsequently charged, arrested, and taken to Maroubra Police Station. The former Australian batter has been ordered to appear in court next month.

“About 5:30pm today (Sunday 5 April 2026), police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra,” the police statement read. “A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park. Officers attached to Traffic and Highway Patrol Command approached the vehicle and subjected the driver – a 39-year-old man – to roadside testing which returned a positive result."

Warner was taken to the Maroubra police station in Sydney. He has been asked to appear in the courty next month.

"He was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where a second test allegedly returned a reading of 0.104.

“The man was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for drive with middle-range PCA to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday 7 May 2026.”

Impact on PSL Campaign

The timing of the incident does put question marks on his campaign for the Karachi Kings in the PSL. Warner, who is the captain of his franchise, had been granted a brief personal leave from the tournament to visit his family between fixtures. But what happened in Australia might force the franchise management to overlook such requests in the future.

Karachi Kings sit at the top of the PSL table with three consecutive wins. Warner has been pivotal to their success, amassing 93 runs so far, including a crucial half-century against Rawalpindiz. The Kings are scheduled to face Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, April 9, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

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