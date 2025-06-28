Australia captain Pat Cummins performed decently with the ball as the side defeated West Indies by 159 runs in the first Test of the three-match series. Cummins picked three wickets in the game. With the show, he managed to break multiple records. Cummins became the first Test captain to claim the wickets of 10 opposition skippers.

The right-arm pacer has removed Rohit Sharma six times, Dean Elgar thrice, Ben Stokes, Temba Bavuma, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tim Southee twice each, and Joe Root, Shan Masood, Jasprit Bumrah and Roston Chase once in his Test career.

Cummins surpassed Richie Benaud to become the Australia captain with most Test wickets.

Cummins now has 140 Test wickets as Australia captain, while Benaud has 138 to his credit.