Australia wrapped up their two-match T20I series against West Indies with a comprehensive win in the second match, to take the rubber 2-0. Opening batter and star performer David Warner scored a 41-ball 75 to set the ton for the competitive total of 178 runs, which was too much for the Caribbean team to overhaul.

Warner's form is great news for the hosts as they begin their title defence at the ICC T20 World Cup at home in little over two weeks' time.

Warner was the star for Australia when they won the T20 World Cup for the first time last year and his form will be crucial for the hosts.

Another player, whose form will be of great importance for Australia is big hitter Tim David, who has the ability to single-handedly change the complexion of matches.

He showed sparks of his flamboyance as he hit three sixes and four boundaries in his 20-ball knock of 42 runs. Among the big hits was a straight six, which went like an arrow over the bowler's head.

With Marcus Stoinis still unavailable due to injury, David's form will be of great importance for the Aussies as he along with Matthew Wade will have the responsibility of ending the innings with a bang for the hosts in the tournament.