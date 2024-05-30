India vs Pakistan - if on the field it's an intense cricket contest, off the field too things are no less. Sometimes, the fans' enthusiasm surpass the stars who play on the field. Even the broadcasters capitalise on the same (think about the 'Mauk Mauka' ad). The Indian cricket team and Pakistan cricket team will once again face off at the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. Though, India enjoy supremacy as far as head-to-head record is concerned, Pakistan are T20 World Cup runner-up of 2022.

Ahead of the clash, India and Pakistan engaged in a war of words over a viral video which showed Pakistan players walking past a TV screen, where IPL final was being telecast.

Unhe pata hai Aukat se bahar hai to kya matlab dekhkr dil jalane se — Dr. Rahul Jat (@Rahul_jaat001) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile International team players ignore Pakistan tour during IPL — ChauhanSahab (@chauhandwarrior) May 30, 2024

Pakistani Players ignored IPL Final pic.twitter.com/JigwfIFivA — Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) May 30, 2024

Ahead of the high-octane India versus Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9, security cover will be raised at New York's Eisenhower Park stadium following reports of threats to the match, reported ESPNCricinfo. As per a statement by the governor's office, the situation is being monitored and according to their intel "there is no credible public safety threat at this time." Eisenhower Park Stadium, located 25 miles east of Manhattan, is the host of eight ICC T20 WC matches from June 3 to 12, including the battle between two Asian arch-rivals. The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, said that she is working with the law enforcement authorities to make sure these games go on smoothly.

"I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes," she said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience," she added.

ESPNCricinfo has learnt that no corroborative evidence has been found by authorities to back the reported threat. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that security will be "robust" throughout the tournament across all venues.

With ANI inputs