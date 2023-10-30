Assam will take on Bengal in Pre-quarterfinal 2 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 on October 31 at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, India. The match commences at 04:30 PM IST. The Assam cricket team secured the third position in Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. In seven matches, they accumulated 20 points with five victories and two defeats. Despite beginning their campaign with a loss to Odisha, they regrouped strongly, securing consecutive wins against Bihar, Services, and Sikkim. In their final three matches, they managed two wins, earning a spot in the Pre-quarterfinal 2 of the competition. All-rounder Riyan Parag has been a standout performer for Assam in the tournament.

On the other hand, Bengal managed a second-place finish in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Bengal won four of their six matches. They edged out Jharkhand - who also finished with 16 - based on a superior net run rate.

ASM vs BEN pitch report

The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali favours the bowlers. The pacers will be able to extract bounce as well as make the new ball move both ways. The batters can also play their shots as the ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average score by the team batting first in T20s across the last 10 matches at the venue is 175.

It is recommended to bowl first at this venue, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of its contests.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for bowlers. Pack your fantasy team with bowling all-rounders.

ASM vs BEN weather report

The temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is predicted to be 29 degrees with 29% humidity.

ASM vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Riyan Parag: Assam batter Riyan Parag is the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 with 440 runs in 7 matches at an average of 110 and a strike rate of 192.98. He has scored 6 half-centuries and has the top score of 76. With the ball, Riyan Parag has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches. Riyan Parag's best figures for this season is 3/9.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: Abhimanyu Easwaran has made 227 runs in 6 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He enjoys a strike rate of 156.55 and averages 37.83. He also has two half-centuries to his name in this campaign.

Ishan Porel: Bengal bowler Ishan Porel is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 10 wickets in six matches so far at an average of 17.00. Ishan Porel's 3/20 is his top bowling performance of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023.

Abishek Porel: Bengal batter Abishek Porel is the second-most run-getter for his team. He has scored 216 runs in six matches. He enjoys a strike rate of 153.19 and has a top score of 73 not out. Abishek Porel has two half-centuries to his name.

ASM vs BEN squads

Assam: Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy (wk), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey and Sunil Lachit

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sudip Gharami (c), Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Agniv Pan (wk), Shakir Gandhi (wk), Akash Deep, Debopratim Halder, Ishan Porel, Kaushik Maity, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Saksham Chaudhary

ASM vs BEN Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Abishek Porel

Batters: Sudip Gharami, Rishav Das, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Ranjot Singh Khaira

All-Rounders: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Sourav Dey, Pallav Kumar Das

Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Avinav Choudhury, Kaushik Maity, Shahbaz Ahmed

Captain: Riyan Parag

Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

Assam vs Bengal head-to-head record in T20s

Assam and Bengal have battled against each other on 13 occasions in T20s. While Assam have won four matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 8 encounters. One match ended with no result.

Assam vs Bengal T20 records

Highest score: Assam's 189/6 at Cuttack in 2015 is their highest score against Bengal in T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Bengal's 171/9 at Cuttack in 2015 is their highest score against Assam in T20 cricket.

Lowest score: Assam's 77 at Agartala in 2013 is their lowest score in T20s against Bengal.

Meanwhile, Bengal's 122 at Dhanbad in 2009 is their lowest total in T20 cricket against Assam.

Average score: Assam's average score in Assam vs Bengal T20 matches is 134, while Bengal averages 144 runs on the board in T20s against their rivals.

Assam vs Bengal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 prediction

Both teams are in good form, winning two of their last three encounters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. However, considering the strengths of the two sides, Bengal hold a slight advantage going into Tuesday's knockout fixture.