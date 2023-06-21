A wicket-keeper batter by trait, but MS Dhoni loves to bowl in the nets. On numerous occasions, the former India skipper has been spotted bowling in the nets even though he doesn't do that in the match. Back in 2004, when DHoni was only a reserve player, former India opener Aakash Chopra spotted him bowling to Dinesh Karthik in the nets. On being asked why he was doing so, that too against a competitor like Karthik, Dhoni gave Chopra a reply that he was only able to comprehend after he attained the status of a legend.

Dhoni made his debut for India against Bangladesh in 2004 and his biggest competition at that stage for the spot behind the stumps was Karthik. Though Karthik made his India debut before Dhoni, the latter went on to cement the wicket-keeper's spot across formats for years.

Sharing an interesting anecdote from a 2004 incident, Chopra revealed that he had asked Dhoni about his decision to bowl to Karthik in the stumps, even though they were competing for the same spot. The Jharkhand-born cricketer gave a stunning response.

"It was the year 2004 when India A had the tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. MS Dhoni was the reserve keeper and Dinesh Karthik played in the XI. Once as he was bowling to Karthik in the nets, I asked Dhoni 'Why are you bowling to him? He is your direct competition. If he does well, you don't play in the XI. You should practice batting or keeping. Why bowling?' To this, Dhoni said 'Please don't stop me. I want to bowl. If you want to bat you can, I will bowl to you too'," Chopra said in a video.

Master of his own game, MS Dhoni continues to redefine greatness. The only competition he faces is the one in the mirror. #DhoniLegacy #Aakashvani pic.twitter.com/auGcAv81nt — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2023

Reflecting back on the incident, Chopra has realised that Dhoni wasn't competing with Karthik but only himself.

"When I look back, I realise the meaning of that incident and understood why only he has been able to achieve what he has. Dhoni wasn't competing against Dinesh Karthik or anybody else. He was competing with himself. So, there's the lesson. Be the best version of yourself because you are your biggest competition," he further said in the video.