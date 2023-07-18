After a long wait, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule is finally going to be announced. According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, will unveil the schedule of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Lahore. The event is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM.

Following the acceptance of the hybrid model by all stakeholders including the PCB and BCCI, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced last month that four matches will be held in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka with the event to held from August 31 to September 17. The hybrid model was proposed as BCCI had clearly conveyed that it won't send its team to Pakistan due to the tense relations between the two countries.

The hybrid model proposed by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the PCB, and was accepted by the ACC members including India.

Indications are that the two India-Pakistan matches in the tournament would be held in Dambulla.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the continental event.

The 2023 edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two sides from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced that the two Test matches and three T20Is home series against West Indies have been pushed back from January-February 2024 to January 2025 and it has been replaced by an away series of five T20Is against New Zealand.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board announced its men's side will play 10 additional T20Is against New Zealand in the 2023-24 season as part of its strategic decision to provide the best preparation opportunities for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," PCB said in an official statement.

With agency inputs