While Team India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to get into intricate details of his relationship with superstar batter Virat Kohli, former India pacer Ashish Nehra has shed some light on their rapport. Gambhir and Kohli have been at the center of many on-field tussles, with the most recent coming in the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Both the cricketing icons are similar in terms of their approach towards the game, wearing their passion on the sleeve, and always ready to give their for the team. But, not many conflicts are expected as the two fight for the same team now.

Nehra played down Gambhir and Virat's on-field clashes, saying there are many cricketers who have had such conflicts on the field. In the dressing room, however, Nehra said that they remain as united as anyone.

"Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir are two very passionate individuals. Whenever they play for a team, they can turn up against the opposition. But, when they are together in a dressing room, they are together, united for the team. You're talking about Virat Kohli, who has an experience of over 16-17 years, Gautam Gambhir is also experienced. The things on the outside, people get an impression about it. It's not just Gambhir and Kohli, there are so many players who have had on-field spats in the past, but when they play together for a team, they have done well as a player, as a coach-captain, as a coach and senior player," said Nehra, as per India Today.

Gambhir, who takes over the India head coach job from Rahul Dravid, has quite a dissimilar personality in comparison to the man he is replacing. Despite the drastic shift, Nehra isn't expected Kohli and Gambhir to have problems in the team.

"Gautam Gambhir is upfront, transparent which is great. He keeps it clear and speaks his mind. That's very important. Yes, I agree, everybody has their own style (of coaching), to operate with the coach, captain and player. I don't see any problem with these two and where they are in their careers," said Nehra.