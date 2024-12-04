Considered two of the finest cricketing talents in the country, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli began their cricketing journeys on a promising note. The duo stitched a famous partnership of 664 runs for their school, Shardashram Vidyamandir, in a Harris Shield match while also registering unbeaten triple tons. Both went on to represent India at the highest level, though Kambli's career went downhill quickly, primarily due to disciplinary issues. As the two met each other again, during the unveiling of their coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial in Mumbai on his birth anniversary, fans were left shocked.

While Tendulkar looked as fit as ever, Kambli looked derailed and even had trouble balancing himself. There isn't much age difference between the two childhood friends. While Sachin is 51 years of age at present, Kambli is 52. But, those who aren't aware of their actual age, would say Kambli is at least 15 years older than Tendulkar.

As the two met during their childhood coach's memorial, Kambli even sang a song. However, the former India cricketer even lacked clarity in speech. Sachin, at first, looked absolutely numb as Kambli started to sing but later, clapped for his old friend. Here's the video:

Remember, Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are almost the same age. pic.twitter.com/OXoMy094P4 — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) December 4, 2024

After the memorial ceremony, Ramakant's daughter, Vishakha Dalvi, spoke about her late father, shedding light on his "selfless" attitude as a coach.

"Sir was always known as the 'Selfless Coach' in newspaper headlines. He never had a commercial approach. To him, the essence of being a teacher was to guide the children, and he did so wholeheartedly. He shaped the future of his students, always putting others before himself. We can call him a saint, as people like him are rare. Because of him, I am where I am today," she told ANI.

"He received numerous awards, such as the Dronacharya Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Padma Shri. Despite his accolades, he remained a simple man who knew how to love and live life fully. I never saw him exhausted. Even after returning from a tour, he would go straight to the ground right after having a meal. Rest was not in his dictionary, and I am following the same path," she added.