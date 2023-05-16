After his side's loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. As Dhoni and CSK players were doing a lap around the Chepauk to give goodies to the fans, Gavaskar, who is currently part of the commentary team for IPL 2023, ran towards the wicketkeeper-batter and took his autograph on his shirt. After that the duo also shared a hug.

After that moment, Gavaskar revealed that he was not prepared for it and as soon as he got to know about it, he borrowed a pen to get the autograph of Dhoni.

"I borrowed a pen as soon as I heard they are going to do this thing (taking a lap around the Chepauk). So, I kept it with me. Thank you, so much," said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

"Who doesn't love him? What he has done for Indian cricket over the years, it's been amazing. For me, the most important thing is the kind of role model he has been. There are so many youngsters in India who look up to him. The way he has handled himself has been absolutely fantastic," added the India legend.

Talking about the game, Dhoni's CSK were comprehensively beaten by KKR in what would be their last home game of IPL 2023 unless they enter the playoffs.

Chasing a target of 145, KKR crossed the finishing line with six wickets and nine balls to spare, with captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scoring match-winning half-centuries. Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries to set up KKR's chase after they lost their first three wickets for 33 runs inside the fifth over.

