The Pakistan Cricket Board found itself in the line of fire over a tribute video on the Independence day that didn't feature Imran Khan, one of the finest cricketers to have played for the country. While the decision to not include Imran in the video wasn't revealed, backlash from fans and some former cricketers forced the PCB to rectify its mistake. The Pakistan board shared another viedeo on social media, much to the delight of fans who had made #ShameonPCB one of the biggest trends on X (formerly Twitter) over the last few days.

"The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video," the PCB wrote as it shared the new video, looking to justify Imran's omission from the previous video.

The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video pic.twitter.com/Rz2OBDyI9i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2023

Even Pakistan legend Wasim Akram had slammed the board over its decision to not include Imran Khan in the video that was shared on August 14.

"After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB's short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan... political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway... PCB should delete the video and apologise," Akram had posted on X.

After retiring from cricket, Imran Khan founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party and he also became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022. However, the former captain of the nation's cricket team finds himself in a troublesome situation, with multiple serious charges against him being investigated.