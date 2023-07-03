MS Dhoni is someone who has earned a lot of love - both on and off the pitch. The former Indian cricket team skipper, who was given the nickname 'Captain Cool' for his cool and calm demeanor on the pitch even in the toughest of situations, commands a huge fan following and there are several heartwarming interactions with fans which has gone viral on social media over time. During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Dhoni made it a point to interact with almost all ground staff and association members during the games and even found time to pose for pictures with a number of fans. In a video which has resurfaced on Twitter, Dhoni can be seen dropping his security guard on his bike to the main gate of his residence and he even gave a small wave to the fans present at the gate.

Dhoni's Farmhouse is so big that he need bike to drop security guard at the Entrance



PS : Lucky security guard who gets bike ride with Dhoni . pic.twitter.com/l0KS3dkwmj — MAHIYANK ™ (@Mahiyank_78) July 2, 2023

Dhoni is currently active as a player only in the Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings. This means that his fans rarely get to see a glimpse of their favourite player when the IPL is not going on. However, social media every now and then manages to spot Dhoni and the latest viral video is nothing less than a treat for his fans.

The clip that has surfaced online shows Dhoni on flight where the air hostess offers him chocolates.

"OMG Whole world acts kittenish in front of him!!" wrote a fan. "Chocolate khaane ka mann ho gaya (I want to eat chocolates)," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Abhi candy crush download karti hun (Going to download Candy Crush right away)" and "I see Candy Crush downloads increasing post this!" were some of the other comments on the video.

Advertisement