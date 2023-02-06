Eyeing a comeback into the national side, Umar Akmal will hope to impress the selection committee during the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Umar, who is part of Quetta Gladiators' squad, shared his views on the appointment of Kamran Akmal, his elder brother, as a member of the selection committee. On being asked about his comeback in the national side after his brother was named in the selection committee, Umar said that he hasn't tied hopes with anyone.

"Kamran has always been very kind to not only me but all the cricketers. Everybody learns from him. I am sure he will give fair chances to players. I wish him best of luck. I never tied hopes with anyone. I always believe in god and my performance. I will try to perform and make a comeback," Umar told Geo Super.

Umar, who has had a history of disciplinary issues during his career, was banned by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) disciplinary committee for three years in 2021.

He was also handed with a hefty fine of 4.25 million rupees ($26,800) over corruption charges.

His ban, however, was reducted to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Umar emerged on the international cricket scene with a hundred in his first Test in New Zealand in 2009.

He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals, as well as 84 Twenty20 internationals.

But his career has been bridled by disciplinary problems, including an arrest after scuffling with a traffic warden in 2014.

The batsman was also sent home after he failed a fitness test ahead of 2017 Champions Trophy in England and has been hit with various fines over the years.

