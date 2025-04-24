Yuvraj Singh's father - Yograj Singh - believes that Arjun Tendulkar should focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. Arjun, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2025 but has not played a single game this season. Yograj, who has trained Arjun when he made switch from Mumbai to make his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, made a stunning prediction for the youngster. In a recent interaction, Yograj said that if Yuvraj decides to take him under his wing and work on his batting skills, Arjun can become the next 'Chris Gayle' of international cricket.

"With regards to Arjun, I said, focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. But if Yuvraj – he and Sachin are so close – takes Sachin's son under his wings for three months, I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle. Often it happens that a fast bowler, if he undergoes a stress fracture, cannot bowl as effectively. I think that Arjun should be handed over to Yuvraj for a while," he told CricketNext.

Earlier, Yograj Singh revealed his son first discovered Indian cricket team batter Abhishek Sharma's talent during various age-group tournaments organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA). When Yuvraj asked PCA for Abhishek's stats, they had listed him as a bowler.

"When we asked about a list of Abhishek Sharma's performances from the PCA and the coaches. Do you know what they said? Sir, he is a bowler. He bowls. Yuvi said, 'You just look at his performance records.' So, when we saw the record, Abhishek already had 24 hundreds. Yuvi said, 'Why are you giving wrong information? Why? This man has made 24 centuries'. This was six or seven years ago," Yograj told News 18 Punjabi.

"And when Yuvi sent that record to me, he said, 'Papa, look at this player.' I said, look, this is all about sharing the information. This is the problem: some people want to finish the player out of jealousy instead of making their own career," he added.