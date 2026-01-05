Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 2: Harry Brook and Joe Root aim for their respective centuries as England resume at 211 for 3 on the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. Brook was unbeaten on 78 while Root was batting on 72 when play on the opening day was called off due to bad light, thunder, and rain. Only 45 overs were possible because of the adverse weather conditions. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, and Scott Boland picked one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)