Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test Live Score Updates
Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 2: Harry Brook was unbeaten on 78 while Joe Root was batting on 72 when play on the opening day was called off due to bad light, thunder, and rain.
Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 2© AFP
Australia vs England Live Updates, 5th Test Day 2: Harry Brook and Joe Root aim for their respective centuries as England resume at 211 for 3 on the second day of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday. Brook was unbeaten on 78 while Root was batting on 72 when play on the opening day was called off due to bad light, thunder, and rain. Only 45 overs were possible because of the adverse weather conditions. Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, and Scott Boland picked one wicket each. (Live Scorecard)
5th Test, The Ashes, 2025/26, Jan 04, 2026
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
ENG
211/3 (45.0)
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.69
Batsman
Joe Root
72* (103)
Harry Brook
78 (92)
Bowler
Michael Neser
36/1 (10)
Cameron Green
57/0 (8)
Topics mentioned in this article
Australia vs England 5th Test Live Updates
Ultimately, the day concluded prematurely as the final session was entirely washed out by a combination of deteriorating light and rain. Play was officially abandoned, leaving England in a commanding position. The visitors will be thrilled with their substantial total and strong partnership, while Australia faces the daunting task of breaking the formidable Root-Brook stand when play resumes tomorrow, weather permitting. We are in for an early start as well to cover the loss of overs. The first ball will be bowled at 11 pm GMT (On Sunday), but you can join us in advance for the build-up as well. Cheers!
The afternoon session further solidified England's control, with Root and Brook completely neutralizing the Australian threat. They notched up their respective fifties and built an unbroken 154-run partnership. The Australian bowlers toiled for 21 fruitless overs in the post-Lunch session, creating only half-chances as England added a commanding 97 runs without losing a wicket before bad light forced an early tea break.
Following the flurry of wickets, the experienced Joe Root and Harry Brook expertly navigated the testing Australian attack. The pair showcased exceptional composure to guide England safely to the Lunch interval, adding a crucial 57 runs at a healthy clip. At that point, Root was unbeaten on 31 and Brook on 23, both well-set to build on their promising start. While Starc, Boland, and Michael Neser each claimed a wicket, the home side's bowling unit largely struggled to contain the flow of runs.
STUMPS, DAY 1 - We have had a curtailed day but England have done pretty well on the opening day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney, seizing the initiative after winning the toss and electing to bat on a pitch that offered minimal assistance to the Australian bowlers despite a good grass covering. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett established a confident foundation, with Duckett in particular showing aggressive intent early on. However, Australia found brief joy when Mitchell Starc dismissed Duckett yet again. Jacob Bethell couldn't do much with the bat and perished on 10 as well.
UPDATE - 6.03 am GMT - The umpires are heading towards the dressing room. There it is, we have the dreaded news and PLAY HAS BEEN CALLED OFF ON DAY 1. Also, it seems like there will be an early start on Monday, at 11 pm GMT ( the previous day).
UPDATE - 5.37 am GMT - There are a few more reports coming in from the ground now. Things have not gone very dark but the storm seems to have picked up as well and according to a few sources, a few umbrellas are flying away as well. Unfortunately, things do not look any more optimistic right now. Actually, scratch that previous update and it is getting brighter at the SCG. You just can't catch a break with this type of weather lets hope that it continues to brighten up. Stay tuned for more updates.
UPDATE - 5.12 am GMT - The gloom over the SCG has intensified as the clouds darken, signaling a further protracted delay. Resumption now hinges on a demanding sequence of requirements - first, the rain must cease entirely, second, the ground staff must restore the playing surface to a safe condition, and finally, natural light levels must improve to meet the established benchmark. With these multiple obstacles to clear, the prospects of play resuming in the immediate future appear increasingly slim.
UPDATE - 4.53 am GMT - More bad news, folks! It has started to rain now here in Sydney. However, it is not that heavy, and hopefully it is just a passing shower. The drainage here is one of the best in the world, and it wouldn't take long to prepare the ground once the rain stops. Stick with us for more news.
UPDATE - 4.45 am GMT - Nothing new from SCG. The square remains covered, and the afternoon light shows no signs of improvement. While rain has yet to fall, a severe storm is moving in from the west, leading match officials to advise players to remain in their dressing rooms.
UPDATE - 4.30 am GMT - The start of the final session on Day 1 has been delayed as visibility at the SCG continues to deteriorate. While the anticipated storm has yet to break, an ominous gloom has settled over the ground, leaving on-field umpires with no choice but to keep the players in the pavilion for safety. With heavy thunderstorms and darkening skies forecasted for the remainder of the evening, a resumption of play looks increasingly unlikely.
... DAY 1, SESSION 3 ...
The pair of Joe Root and Harry Brook has been unbreakable for Australia, who toiled hard for 21 overs in this session and managed to create only a couple of half-chances, that too because of Brook's overeagerness, nothing more than that. The duo notched up their respective fifties, much to the delight of the Barmy Army, and their partnership is now worth 154 runs, the third-highest fourth-wicket stand for England in the Ashes. They will look to carry on in the same vein when they return, while the Aussies will be desperate to break this partnership before the end of the day’s play. Hopefully, in about 20 minutes, it all gets cleared up, and we get into the final session. We will be back by 4.10 am GMT.
With only around 10 minutes to go until the scheduled Tea, the umpires have decided to take EARLY TEA, which makes complete sense in the circumstances. So, what happened in this session? Well, it was dominated by England as they managed to go through without losing any wickets, and added 97 runs to the total as well. They would not have wanted to go off, but the Aussies actually would not mind this and can take this opportunity to come up with some new plans and tactics to get back in the game.
UPDATE - 3.56 am GMT - As dark clouds loomed and visibility diminished, the on-field umpires utilized the light meter during the over change to determine that conditions had become insufficient for safe play. By halting the match at this juncture, the specific reading recorded now serves as the official benchmark for the remainder of the game. Consequently, play can only resume if light levels improve beyond this threshold.
