Litton Das has been named captain of the Bangladesh cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Litton will extend his leadership role in the side after being formally appointed as Bangladesh's T20I captain in May 2025. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter replaced Najmul Hossain Shanto as the team's leader in the shortest format of the sport. Litton, a Hindu, was trolled previously for his religious beliefs. However, he is expected to be one of the mainstays in the Bangladesh batting top order in the upcoming tournament, along with the likes of Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan.

Who is Litton Das?

Litton was born into a Bengali Hindu family in the Dinajpur district of Bangladesh in 1994. He made his Test debut against India in 2015 and his ODI debut just eight days later. The wicketkeeper-batter made his T20I debut in the same year against South Africa. While he started out as a specialist batter, Litton was given the wicketkeeping duties in 2017, with Mushfiqur Rahim playing solely as a batter.

Litton's most memorable knock came in the 2018 Asia Cup final, where he slammed a brilliant century against India. He received the 'Man of the Match' award despite Bangladesh losing the clash. In March 2020, he scored a brilliant 176 off 143 balls against Zimbabwe—the highest individual score by any Bangladesh cricket team batter in ODIs. While Litton has captained Bangladesh in all formats over the years, his appointment as the T20I skipper in 2025 marked the first time he was made full-time captain of the national side. Litton has scored 3,117 runs in Tests, 2,569 in ODIs, and 2,655 in T20I cricket.

Why was Litton Das targeted by fans?

Litton was targeted by fans due to his religious beliefs during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match in 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter faced jeers from fans while playing for the Dhaka Capitals against Fortune Barishal. In a video that went viral on social media, fans chanted the racial slur ‘bhuya'—which could mean ‘fake' or ‘garbage'—while pointing at him. However, Litton, who was fielding near the boundary line, remained silent and continued to glance at the crowd.