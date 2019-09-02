Arrest Warrant Issued Against Mohammed Shami For Domestic Violence

The court gave Mohammed Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for bail. © AFP
A Kolkata court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, which gave him 15 days to surrender and apply for bail for alleged domestic violence accusations levelled against him by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. The judge of the Alipore court issued the warrant around six months after the police filed a charge sheet in the case against the celebrated cricketer under Section 498A (domestic violence) and 354A (sexual harassment).
Shami is presently in the Caribbean islands as part of the Indian Test team which is playing the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies.
