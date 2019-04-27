 
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja And Poonam Yadav Recommended For Arjuna Award

Updated: 27 April 2019 14:53 IST

The CoA met in Delhi to discuss the matter in the presence of GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim, who proposed the names of the four cricketers.

Jasprit Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in recent times. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday recommended the names of Indian men's team cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, and women's team player Poonam Yadav for the Arjuna Award. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) met in New Delhi to discuss the matter in the presence of GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim. Saba Karim had proposed the names of the four cricketers. Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in recent times and will be leading the bowling attack for the country at the 2019 World Cup to be held in England and Wales.

Mohammed Shami has also been in great form in recent times and made a remarkable comeback into the Indian limited-overs side after being considered only for the longer format in the last couple of seasons.

Ravindra Jadeja, who till recently was only part of the Indian Test side, has also made a return to the limited-overs team and has been picked as the third spinner in the 15-member squad for the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

Poonam Yadav has been deservedly nominated from the women's team.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team India Women Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Poonam Yadav BCCI Cricket
Highlights
  • Bumrah, Jadeja, Shami and Poonam's name recommended for Arjuna Award
  • GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim proposed the names of the cricketers
  • The CoA met in Delhi to discuss the matter with Saba Karim
