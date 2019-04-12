MS Dhoni starred with the bat as Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to open up a four-point gap at the top of the IPL Points Table . The drama-filled IPL 2019 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will forever be remembered for MS Dhoni losing his cool and entering the field to protest against an umpiring decision. But another incident captured the imagination of fans around the world -- Ravindra Jadeja's mindboggling six . The CSK all-rounder managed to get a proper connection despite falling over and landing up on the deck.

As Jadeja lay on the ground -- probably figuring out how he managed to pull the shot off -- an ecstatic Dhoni walked up to him and did something extremely bizarre.

M25: RR vs CSK - Ravindra Jadeja Six https://t.co/fld9wJjl8P — Dhiraj (@dhiraj349) April 11, 2019

Fans were left shell-shocked by Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular shot.

You don't see such images in cricket very often. Even Dhoni reacted to this ludicrous Jadeja shot off Ben Stokes. Crazy finish to end off the match#RRvCSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/14WGjWL5xy — Online Citizen (@unilator) April 12, 2019

This was crazy stuff. Jadeja has invented a new shot today!#Dhoni #CSKvsRR https://t.co/AGGW8zAjhA — Tohid Qureshi (@tohidivity) April 11, 2019

The win in Jaipur helped MS Dhoni become the first captain in the history of IPL to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152 run target before Mitchell Santner's six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

Dhoni on his part scored 58 off 43 and added 95 with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth-wicket.

CSK top the IPL table with 12 points, having won six out of the seven matches they have played. Kolkata Knight Riders are second with eight points but have played a game less than CSK.

Mumbai Indian and Kings XI Punjab also have eight points and occupy third and fourth spot in the table respectively.