 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Hits Ravindra Jadeja On The Head With His Bat After "Ludicrous" Six

Updated: 12 April 2019 13:46 IST

Ravindra Jadeja hit a crucial six off Ben Stokes as Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in a tight match.

Watch: MS Dhoni Hits Ravindra Jadeja On The Head With His Bat After "Ludicrous" Six
MS Dhoni celebrated Ravindra Jadeja's astonishing six in a bizarre way. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni starred with the bat as Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to open up a four-point gap at the top of the IPL Points Table. The drama-filled IPL 2019 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will forever be remembered for MS Dhoni losing his cool and entering the field to protest against an umpiring decision. But another incident captured the imagination of fans around the world -- Ravindra Jadeja's mindboggling six. The CSK all-rounder managed to get a proper connection despite falling over and landing up on the deck.

As Jadeja lay on the ground -- probably figuring out how he managed to pull the shot off -- an ecstatic Dhoni walked up to him and did something extremely bizarre.

Fans were left shell-shocked by Ravindra Jadeja's spectacular shot.

The win in Jaipur helped MS Dhoni become the first captain in the history of IPL to win 100 matches. MS Dhoni has won 29 more matches than Gautam Gambhir, who is second on the list.

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152 run target before Mitchell Santner's six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

Dhoni on his part scored 58 off 43 and added 95 with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth-wicket.

CSK top the IPL table with 12 points, having won six out of the seven matches they have played. Kolkata Knight Riders are second with eight points but have played a game less than CSK.

Mumbai Indian and Kings XI Punjab also have eight points and occupy third and fourth spot in the table respectively.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni Ben Stokes IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 25 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni celebrates Jadeja's astonishing six in a bizarre way
  • Dhoni hit Jadeja on the head with his bat
  • CSK went on to beat Rajasthan by four wickets
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Arguing With Umpires Probably Not Right, Says Jos Buttler
MS Dhoni Arguing With Umpires Probably Not Right, Says Jos Buttler
IPL 2019: Former England Captain Slams MS Dhoni For Setting "Terrible Example"
IPL 2019: Former England Captain Slams MS Dhoni For Setting "Terrible Example"
Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja Both Hit The Deck In "Crazy" Incident. See Who Comes Out On Top
Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja Both Hit The Deck In "Crazy" Incident. See Who Comes Out On Top
MS Dhoni Fined For Charging Onto The Field During RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Match
MS Dhoni Fined For Charging Onto The Field During RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Match
Watch: Angry MS Dhoni Storms Onto The Field To Confront Umpires After No-Ball Controversy
Watch: Angry MS Dhoni Storms Onto The Field To Confront Umpires After No-Ball Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.