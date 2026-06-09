After featuring in just one game for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Arjun Tendulkar rose the highest in the Mumbai T20 league for his team, Arcs Andheri, on Monday. Arjun, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, produced a brilliant all-round show, helping his team secure a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters. After the game, Arjun earned a special praise from the franchise's skipper Shivam Dube in the dressing room. His reaction to hearing his name summed up how much it meant to him.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Arjun could be seen sitting in the Arcs Andheri dressing room. It was skipper Dube who picked out all the top-performing players of the team one-by-one and lauded them for their contribution. The video started with Dube praising Arjun.

Upon hearing the name, it looked like Arjun got emotional. His expressions made fans realise how much the praise and the performance meant to him.

Look at Arjun Tendulkar's reaction when Shivam Dube was praising him for his performance in the dressing room. Even then, he stayed very calm and quiet and didn't even smile. But when Shivam Dube mentioned his name again at the end, he finally smiled a little. pic.twitter.com/FyLkJVgezb — (@rushiii_12) June 8, 2026

Dube had praise for a number of other players in the team. He said: "In our team, we have not one but two backbones. They are Ajay Mishra and Musheer Khan. He further said: "Amazing start by Divyaansh, special knock by Musheer."

Arjun picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase.

Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Sksena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

With ANI Inputs

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