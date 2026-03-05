The mehendi ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Sania Chandok was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. It was a private event attended by Sachin Tendulkar's cricketing friends - Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Ajit Agarkar. The menu featured Gallops' signature Punjabi dishes and popular continental items. Sachin's favourite Maharashtrian and coastal delicacies were also served. The evening wrapped up early, even as paparazzi hovered around hoping for more photo-ops with the Tendulkar family.

Anjali Tendulkar was seen escorting her father, Anand Mehta, while Sachin returned to the main entrance to see off Raj and Sharmila Thackeray. The wedding ceremony will take place on March 5, at the St. Regis - the same hotel hosting the Indian and England teams who are scheduled to play the semifinal at Wankhede. As a result, the hotel is expected to have heightened security, enthusiastic onlookers, and fans.

Cricket legends such as MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, and VVS Laxman are also expected to attend. Players from Arjun Tendulkar's teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians - will be present as well. Several industrialists, including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, are also likely to be in attendance.