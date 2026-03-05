"Catches win you matches!" A fan took this quite seriously while trying to take one in the crowd. It happened during a Pakistan TapeBall Championship match. The batter received a full-toss ball and smashed it powerfully over cow corner for a six. The entertainment didn't end there as a fan outside the boundary rope ran to take the catch. He not only completed the catch cleanly but also made a narrow escape by going through the fence and protecting himself.

"Oh my word! 'Catch of the Spectators' behind the boundary. Would you believe? We have a Spiderman here.

He has set an example on how to dive. He not only dived but also saved himself," he added.

Never seen a catch as good as this, genuinely. The awareness to first judge the ball, then protect yourself & then land in a way where the ball doesn't pop out. Unreal.



VC @tapeballchamp @aliktareen pic.twitter.com/X6GOSLXX4I — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) March 4, 2026

The fan ended up earning 20,000 Pakistani Rupees with the 'Fan Catch of the Match' award.

Talking about international cricket, the T20 World Cup 2026 is reaching its end. While New Zealand have already advanced to the final, the winner of the match between India and England in the semi-final on Thursday will face the Blackcaps.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed the fastest-ever century in a T20 World Cup game to help the Kiwis defeat favourites South Africa by nine wickets in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

Allen's blistering unbeaten 100 off 33 balls featured 10 fours and eight sixes and propelled New Zealand to 173-1 in only 12.5 overs, ending South Africa's hopes of reaching its second successive final.

Allen's ruthless power-hitting saw the right-hander smash Marco Jansen for 4-4-6-6-4 to reach one of the most memorable hundreds in the tournament's history and lift New Zealand into only their second final.

West Indies great Chris Gayle held the previous record with his 47-ball hundred against England in the 2016 tournament.

South Africa, which came into the playoffs on the back of seven straight wins in the tournament - including a seven-wicket win over the Kiwis in the group stage - had used Jansen's unbeaten 55 off 30 balls to reach 169-8 after Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to chase at Eden Gardens.

(With agency inputs)