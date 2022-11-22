At the 2022 T20 World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja's services were missed by the Indian cricket team. The star all-rounder's absence meant that the balance of the side suffered in the mega-event, where the Rohit Sharma-led side lost to England in the semi-finals. Over the years, Jadeja has become an important member of the Indian cricket team with his wily left-arm spin, dependable lower-order batting and terrific fielding. Jadeja, who missed the T20 World Cup due to an injury, has so far played 60 Tests, 171 ODIs and 64 T20Is for India.

He recently recounted an interesting incident involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former India captain MS Dhoni.

"I had first met him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) in 2010 in Ahmedabad. He was the chief minister of Gujarat back then," Jadeja said in a video posted by Free Press Journal.

"We (India) had a match against South Africa in the Motera Stadium. Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), who was our captain back then, introduced me to him. Modi Sahab ne khud bola ki 'bhai ye toh apna ladka hai, dhyaan rakhna (Modi Sir said, 'He's our boy, take care of him)'.

"You feel special when a person of such big stature says this personally. I felt really good when he said this."

Jadeja's wife Rivaba is BJP's face from the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Recently, Chennai Super Kings announced their full list of retained players for the upcoming season of the IPL and a lot of their fans were overjoyed to see the name of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in it. The CSK star had a torrid season in IPL 2022, as his own and the team's performance went down immediately after he was handed over the captaincy reins. Mid-season the CSK captaincy was handed back to MS Dhoni.

There was a lot of speculation about Jadeja's future with the franchise as several news reports stated that he had had a fallout with the management. But all those speculations were put to rest last week as Jadeja featured in CSK's list of retained players.

CSK took to twitter to post a message on Jadeja's retention and the tweet has gone viral. "Eighth Wonder To Stay With Us," CSK posted.

