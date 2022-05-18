Indian Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia did not see wrestler Satender Malik hitting referee Jagbir Singh inside the KD Jadhav Hall here at the IGI Stadium. But the grappler believes any sort of fight is wrong. "I could not see any fight as my bout was over and I came out and I have only heard about it. Whatever it is any sort of fight is wrong but we can't say who is accused and who is not accused. Those who were there can say what happened," said Punia.

The 2018 CWG gold medallist Bajrang Punia got selected for Commonwealth Games 2022 in the 65 Kg weight category and this will be his third appearance in the quadrennial event.

"We will prepare hard. It is my third Commonwealth Games. We will try to win a gold medal for the country and for that we will work hard," he said.

Reigning Asian Games gold medallist in the 65 Kg weight category, Punia will not be able to defend his medal this year as Asian Games got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

"As a player I am sad but as a human, it is good as cases in China are very high. So, for that, we will work harder for one more year but the safety of people is more important. Humanitywise also unless we are safe we do not have anything because games keep happening every year, " he added.

With six male wrestlers getting selected for CWG 2022, Indian wrestling contingent looks formidable.

Promoted

"All the players are well prepared as seen in the trials. We are hoping that this time we perform even better in the Commonwealth Games because in these Games we have always performed well and we hope to do even better in the future," said Punia.