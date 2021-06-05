Anushka Sharma shared a picture from The Ageas Bowl -- the stadium in Southampton that will host the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand starting on June 18. The Bollywood star is currently in quarantine with her husband Virat Kohli and rest of the Indian team in a hotel which is housed within the stadium complex. Anushka was all smiles as she shared a picture on Instagram from the stadium. "Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium," she captioned her post.

On Friday, India captain Virat Kohli too had shared a photo with The Ageas Bowl in the background. Wearing a black t-shirt, Kohli added a heart-eye emoji in his Instagram story to express his feelings about the venue.

The skipper along with the entire team are in hard quarantine at the stadium's hotel where they will not be allowed to meet each other for three days.

After the completion of the quarantine period, India will begin preparations for the WTC final against New Zealand which will then be followed by a five-match series against hosts England with the first game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

New Zealand are already in England, playing a two-Test series against the hosts that began with the first Test at Lord's on Wednesday. They are scheduled to finish their second Test at Edgbaston on June 14, four days before the WTC final begins.

India reached the final after topping the World Test Championship table, finishing 100 points ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

India played 17 Tests winning 12 of them, losing four and one drawn game. New Zealand, on the other hand, reached the WTC final after winning seven of the 11 Tests they played, losing four.