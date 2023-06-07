Anushka Sharma attended the India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at The Oval in London on Wednesday. Several pictures of the 'NH-10' actor went viral on social media in which she could be seen sitting in the stands with cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh. Anushka could be seen donning a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt. India opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Australia at the WTC final.

Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in the stands at the Oval. pic.twitter.com/COuBpvkI3r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 7, 2023

Australian batters Steve Smith and Travis Head dominated the Indian bowlers for the better part of the second session of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval in London on Wednesday. At Tea, Australia reached a healthy 170/3 with Travis Head and Steve Smith standing on the crease with scores of 60(75)* and 33(102)* respectively.

India began the second session in a similar way as they did the first, with speedster Mohammad Shami sending back Marnus Labuschagne for 26(62).

Shami struck off his very first ball after lunch with a delivery that was pitched right up, inducing Labuschagne into a drive. However, he missed the ball completely as it sneaked through his defence and clipped the bails.

In-form Travis Head then joined Smith at the crease and the left and right-handed pair then picked up the pace of scoring.

Both batters looked to find the fence every over, signalling their intent to push the scoring along. In the first 10 overs of the second session, both batters struck a total of seven boundaries.