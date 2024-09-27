India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartfelt post for his wife Dhanashree Verma on her birthday on Friday. Dhanashree, who works as a dancer and a photographer on the professional front, turned 28. Chahal posted a series of their pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Another year older, another year more fabulous! Happy Birthday, love." Notably, Chahal had married Dhanashree in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram in December 2022. Besides their own professions, the couple is loved by fans on Instagram for their reels.

Far from the focus on the cricket field, the personal lives of Indian cricketers also get equal following. Wherever they go the spotlight follows. Same is the case with star India leg-spinner Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma.

The duo first met virtually during COVID lockdown as Chahal was taking dance lessons from Dhanashree, who is a very popular dancer and has a very big following on social media.

As interaction between the two increased, it finally resulted in the duo getting married in December 2020. A year ago, Chahal had recounted a funny incident about his wedding proposal to Dhanashree.

"When the lockdown happened. I stayed with my family. It was for the first time that I stayed at my Gurugram home for so long. Almost three-four months. I enjoyed the time with my family and my pets. Then, it occurred to me that I always had this despite to learn dancing. Then I got suggestion that Dhanashree gave online classes. So I took online classes for two months," Chahal said in an interview on 'Humans of Bombay' YouTube channel.

"Then one day I Asked her 'Why are you so happy in life?' She replied, 'I am like that only. I seek happiness in small things in life.' I got the right vibes and I told my family. I told her 'I want to marry you, don't want to date you. I don't want to waste time in dating. I was 30 then. She said, 'No, I want to meet you first.' We never met before that. We met in Mumbai and then she said, 'Ok, now, yes, fine.'"