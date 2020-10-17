Anil Kumble turned 50 on Saturday, and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity and fans on his birthday. The former India captain is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, as their head coach and Director of Cricket Operations. India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to lead the wishes, writing, "Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day."

Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020

Former teammate Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to pass on his birthday wishes. He wrote, "To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century".

To someone who motivated me when I needed to hear it the most - Happy Birthday jumbo @anilkumble1074 your contribution towards Indian cricket and more so towards nurturing the youngsters has been priceless. Sending you all my love and good wishes on your half century pic.twitter.com/EkLKky0OFZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Virender Sehwagl also wished the spin legend, saying, "Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday".

Officially I had 136 Intern'tnl wickets, but unofficially had one which was costliest,when I asked @anilkumble1074 bhai to not do tuktuk to offspinner & score his century quickly and he got out on 87. Sorry Anil Bhai, but congratulations on the half century today. Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/WB3Tie73HD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

The likes of Gautam Gambhir, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and fans also passed on their wishes.

From 10 wickets in an innings to playing with head wrapped up in bandage, a very happy birthday to the greatest match winner India has ever had! @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/eNOnEId54y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2020

Only Indian bowler to take 600 Test wickets

Only the second bowler in Tests to take 10 wickets in an innings



Wishing former #TeamIndia skipper @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday



Let's revisit his 10-wicket haul vs Pakistan to bring in his birthday.



Watch — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2020

Happy birthday to India's @anilkumble1074, the only player to have taken all 10 wickets in an innings and score a century in his career!



Only two players have more than his 956 wickets across formats, while only Muttiah Muralitharan has bowled more than his 55,346 balls pic.twitter.com/RKF7BcmeE7 — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2020

He's the man who made us believe that we could win the Ranji Trophy and eventually won it as Karnataka captain. And he's had a great role in grooming youngsters from our playing days. Happy birthday to my mentor, elder brother and India's greatest match winner Anil Kumble #Jumbo pic.twitter.com/QUYn7KqeLN — | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 17, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead @anilkumble1074 . pic.twitter.com/b3x4urFCgD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2020

He is only Indian bowler to Pick 300 wickets in both ODI & Test format



Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/8nLH5B4zBk — (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 17, 2020

The artistry and advent of flipper without spinning the ball much..



Birthday wishes legend #AnilKumble — Jameshubert (@ImJames_) October 17, 2020

Kumble grabbed 619 wickets in Test cricket and is the only Indian bowler to do so. He is also the second bowler in cricket history in the Test format, to take 10 wickets in an innings.

The former India captain is also the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2005 and announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.