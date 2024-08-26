Jay Shah, the current BCCI president, is reportedly leading the race to be the next ICC chairman. The current head Greg Barclay, who is eligible to serve a third term of two years, has announced his decision not to seek re-election, paving the way for Shah's potential ascension. The new ICC chairman will take charge on December 1, and the last date for filing nomination is August 27. If Shah succeeds, he will become the youngest-ever ICC chief at the age of 36. His election would also make him the latest in a line of prominent Indians who have held the prestigious position, following in the footsteps of Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N. Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has called out the 'old powers' for accusing Jay Shah of forcing Greg Barclay out of his position.

"In all probability, Jay Shah will be the next ICC president. Just as he has done for Indian cricket, both men and women, players worldwide will benefit. When Greg Barclay announced his decision not to go for a third term, which he was entitled to, there were reports in the media of the Old Powers that Barclay's decision had been forced by Shah," Gavaskar wrote in his column in Sportstar.

"Only when the perennial cribbers were questioned about what the representatives of their Old Powers were doing did it suddenly occur to them that if indeed Barclay was forced to not seek a third term, then what were their own representatives at the ICC doing at the meeting? Where were their voices of objection? And if there were none, then they were as culpable as the one they were unnecessarily pointing a finger at. It's called the Tall poppy syndrome as well as the realisation that they don't run the international game anymore."

Gavaskar further wrote that the BCCI needs to be lauded for their contribution in lifting the game in the country.

"The way Indian cricket has shaped up over the years is also a tribute to the BCCI and its administration. The kind of cricket that the teams, both men and women, have been playing is another huge reason why the sport is flourishing in India. If the team was not winning, the sponsors would stay away. Terrific teamwork from both the players and the administrators explains why Indian cricket is in such a healthy state. May it always remain so," he wrote.