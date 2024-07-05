Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, was stunned to see thousands gather at Mumbai's Marine Drive to witness Team India's open bus victory parade. The Indian team returned home on Thursday after lifting the T20 World Cup last week in Barbados. The team's arrival in India was delayed due to bad weather conditions. A chartered plane flew from Barbados on Wednesday and landed at the national capital during the early hours on Thursday. The players and the support staff met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, before leaving for Mumbai later in the day.

Fans covered every inch of Mumbai's Marine Drive, creating a sea of blue, waiting to get a glimpse of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team.

Reacting to a picture of the same, Anand Mahindra gave a new name to the Marine Drive.

"It's no longer the Queen's Necklace in Mumbai. It's now Mumbai's JAADU KI JHAPPI," Mahindra wrote in a post on X

India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who took a match-changing catch in the final against South Africa, was left impressed by Anand Mahindra's suggestion.

Kya baat keh di sir https://t.co/cVPZ6idyIQ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 4, 2024

After the bus parade, the team went to the Wankhede Stadium amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the stadium, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crores by the BCCI.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday.

Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7, while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict the Proteas to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls.

Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

(With ANI Inputs)