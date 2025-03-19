The Pakistan cricket team's struggles on the international circuit have seen relationships turn sour in some of the current as well as former stars. After Pakistan's early elimination from the ICC Champions Trophy, Mohammad Hafeez took a swipe at some older stars like Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. saying they didn't win any major trophies during that era. Hence, failing to inspire the next generation of cricketers. After receiving backlash for his remarks, Hafeez has backtracked, saying his comments were taken out of context.

"I am a huge fan of those who played in the 1990s, but when it comes to legacy, they left nothing for Pakistan. They didn't win an ICC event they lost the (World Cups of) 1996, 1999, and 2003. We reached one final (in 1999) and lost that badly," Hafeez had said during a Champions Trophy show in Pakistan.

While it's true that the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, etc. didn't win any major ICC titles, the cricketers of that generation are widely regarded among the finest the nation has produced.

Issuing a clarification on his comments, Hafeez said that his comments weren't meant as personal criticism for anyone.

"Some of the media houses are fabricating the actual content. Context of discussion was all about Teams winning ICC events to inspire coming generations. Therefore I explained how the greats of game from Pakistan with all the cricket talent they have couldn't win ICC events (post 92 WC) in 1996,1999 & 2003. It was never a personal criticism on any of the respective player from my side."

The criticism of Pakistan's team further intensified after the team suffered a 9-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the ongoing 5-match series.